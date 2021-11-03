Crane gantry crash: Zhongshi International fined RM45,000 for failing to ensure safety at SUKE construction site

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid meted out the fine on Zhongshi International Sdn Bhd, after its representative, human resources manager Sim Li En, pleaded guilty to the charge, November 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — A construction company, Zhongshi International Sdn Bhd, was fined RM45,000 by the Sessions Court here today for failing to ensure safety at its construction site, which resulted in the death of three workers last March.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid meted out the fine on the company, after its representative, human resources manager Sim Li En, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The company paid the fine.

According to the charge, the company was accused of failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its workers by failing to ensure the safe handling of its launching gantry during maintenance work resulting in the accidental death of three Chinese-national workers by the name of Wu Tongzheng, Ding Kunfu and Jiang Jinbao.

The offence was committed at 3PT39 to 3PT41, Package CA3, Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) Privatisation project at CH4200 to CH7800 Jalan Alam Damai here, at 8.45am on March 22 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which is punishable under Section 19 of the same Act and carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both, upon conviction.

Earlier during mitigation, Sim said the company had taken appropriate measures to prevent accidents at work place and to avoid a similar incident.

Prosecuting Officer from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Abdul Rahim Sabri requested for a deterrent sentence.

“This is a high profile case that has received media coverage and involved the death of three people. I request the court to impose a maximum fine to serve as a lesson to other employers so that they can ensure the safe operation of machinery and reduce the risk of accidents at workplaces," he added.

Last March 22, the media reported that three Chinese workers were killed, while a driver was seriously injured following the incident where one of the components of a launching gantry fell at the SUKE Elevated Highway construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, here. — Bernama