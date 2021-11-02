Sarawak rewards Paralympian powerlifters who brought home gold, silver medals

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg presenting a mock cheque for RM500,000 to Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (left), November 2,2021. — Picture by State Information Department

KUCHING, Nov 2 — Powerlifters Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie today received financial incentives from the Sarawak government for their achievements at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics .

Bonnie received RM500,000 for winning the gold medal in the men’s 72kg category while Jong received RM300,000 for winning the silver medal in the men’s 107kg category.

“I hope the incentives will be a source of encouragement for other athletes to aim higher in future,” Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said when presenting the incentives to the two power-lifters.

“I hope at their next powerlifting games, they can bring medals back home,” he said.

The chief minister said the two powerlifters have made Sarawak proud with their successes.

He said the success of the two para-athletes was due to cooperation between the state Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

Abang Johari advised the state athletes not to be content with being “jaguh kampung” or village champion, but to win honours at international championships.

Bonnie, 22, delivered Malaysia’s first gold in the Paralympics when he won the men’s 72kg competition at the Tokyo International Forum.

He shattered the Paralympic record at 228kg to break the Paralympics record held by Rasool Mohsin of Iran by 1kg.

Jong powered his way to a silver medal in the men’s 107kg category powerlifting event at the Tokyo International Forum.