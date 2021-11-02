Johor to offer 15,000 vouchers to domestic tourists, says state exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 2 — The Johor government will offer a total of 15,000 vouchers worth RM100 each to domestic tourists in the effort to boost the tourism sector in the state.

Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government has allocated RM1.5 million for this purpose and tourists can start claiming the vouchers from the Johor Tourism Interchange (JTI) application this Friday.

“The public throughout the country should grab the chance to claim the 15,000 vouchers and the application is available for both Android and iOS users,” he said in a press conference here, today.

He said the state government was also planning to extend the programme next year if it received a good response from the public.

The JTI application is specially designed to display tourist attractions and facilities in the state, including descriptions of places of interest, a navigation system, photo galleries of iconic places in Johor and many more.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said so far, tourist arrivals in the state since the lifting of the interstate travel ban have helped to revive the tourism industry.

“Many people have started coming to Johor, especially Johor Baru, Iskandar Puteri, Desaru Kota Tinggi and Muar. Hotel occupancy rates have also increased,” he added. — Bernama