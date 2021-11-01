Protests in Sudan: All 49 Malaysians safe, says Wisma Putra

A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — All 49 Malaysians, including 25 students in Sudan are reported to be safe following the large-scale protests on Saturday (October 30), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) said.

The ministry in a statement today said one Malaysian has left Sudan on October 28, where else 17 Malaysians and one Thai staff member of Petronas continued to be accommodated at the official residence of the Ambassador.

“No Malaysian was directly affected. Malaysians in other locations have been advised to continue exercising heightened vigilance for their safety,” said the statement.

International media reported that military forces shot dead three people during nationwide protests in Sudan on Saturday as tens of thousands of people demanded the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup.

Sudan’s Central Doctors Committee said the three protesters were killed by troops in the capital Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman during the nationwide protests after a military coup.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance in Sudan may contact the Malaysian Embassy, or Wisma Putra through the following channels:

Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum: +249 99 070 0350 (telephone)

E-mel: [email protected]

Social Media: @Malawakil,Khartoum (Facebook)

@MYEmbKhartoum (Twitter).

Wisma Putra: 03-88874201/4530 (office hours), 03-88874570 (after office hours) — Bernama