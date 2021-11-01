MB Sanusi heads awards list on Kedah Sultan's birthday

Sanusi will receive the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormat (SPMK) which carries the title Datuk Seri. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 1 — Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor heads the list of recipients who will receive awards and medals in conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah this year.

State Secretary Datuk Paduka Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim in a statement today said Muhammad Sanusi will receive the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormat (SPMK) which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Apart from that, he said the Sultan of Kedah will confer the Darjah Seri Setia Diraja Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (SSDK) which carries the title Datuk Seri to Weststar Holdings Sdn Bhd Managing Director Tan Sri Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.

"The recipient of the Darjah Gemilang Seri Mahkota Kedah (DGMK) which carries the title Datuk Wira is the Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Asri [email protected]," he said.

Ammar said Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen Datuk Mohammad Abd Rahman and Royal Malaysian Navy Naval Region 2 Commander Rear Admiral Rusli Ahmad will receive the Darjah Datuk Setia Pahlawan Negeri Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DSPK) which carries the title Datuk Pahlawan. — Bernama