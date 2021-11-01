Guan Eng-Ka Siong cabotage debate finally on TV tomorrow night

The cabotage row began when Wee, in November 2020, revoked the exemption made by his Pakatan Harapan predecessor Anthony Loke. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The much talked about debate between Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng will finally take place tomorrow night (November 2) at 9.30pm live on Astro Awani.

The debate is expected to cover the issue of the revocation of the cabotage exemption policy, resulting in the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project by Facebook and Google bypassing Malaysia.

The debate is also expected to put to rest the public bickering between the two politicians on the cabotage policy that have been going on for the past one year.

The cabotage row began when Wee, in November 2020, revoked the exemption made by his Pakatan Harapan predecessor Anthony Loke.

In April this year, Facebook and Google revealed they would lay two huge subsea cables linking the West Coast of the United States to Singapore and Indonesia, South-east Asia’s biggest economy and home to a growing number of smartphone users, bypassing Malaysia.

On September 30, Wee denied in the Dewan Rakyat that his decision to revoke the cabotage exemption policy caused the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project by Facebook and Google to bypass Malaysia.

However, on October 8, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim received a written reply from Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa which said Wee’s decision to revoke the cabotage exemption led to investors bypassing Malaysia.

Following that, Lim challenged Wee to a debate in Parliament on the cabotage policy.

Wee accepted the challenge and said he will arrange for a suitable date to debate the matter professionally over any TV channel or media outlet.