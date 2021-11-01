Conditions for vessel modernisation fund to be eased, says minister

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said discussions to simplify the conditions would be done at the ministry level so that fund to help Zone A and B fishermen to upgrade their equipment, nets and boats could be utilised accordingly. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — Conditions for fishermen to apply for funding under the Vessel Modernisation and Equipment Mechanisation programme will be relaxed after most of the RM150 million allocated by the government to assist the group has not been distributed.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said discussions to simplify the conditions would be done at the ministry level so that fund to help Zone A and B fishermen to upgrade their equipment, nets and boats could be utilised accordingly.

The ministry wanted to ensure that the fund was fully utilised by the end of this year, he told reporters at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) near here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ronald said LKIM, which was established on November 1, 1971, has helped in improving the living standards and economic resources of fishermen through various programmes and initiatives.

This year, he said, more than RM150 million had been allocated for assistance and incentives to the fishermen, including fishermen’s subsistence allowance (ESHN); diesel and petrol subsidy; fishermen’s fund; fishermen’s disaster and welfare fund; fishermen’s group economic project assistance and fishermen’s food basket programme. — Bernama