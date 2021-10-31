Uggah: Masing a forward-thinking leader who put people’s interest above politics

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has lost a great said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah. — Picture courtesy of UKAS

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has lost a great leader following the passing of Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said Masing was a great forward-thinking leader and had put the interests of the people above politics.

“He had been the undisputed voice of the rural populace. A longhouse boy from the interior of Baleh, who through education, had made it to the top in the state political leadership by sheer determination, dedication and sense of service to the rural community and Sarawakians as a whole.

“He had empowered them through the politics of consultation and mutual respect and meaningful participation in the government from the Barisan Nasional to now the GPS,” said Uggah who was in Spaoh earlier today.

He also said the Dayak community has lost someone who has always been struggling for their betterment in all aspects.

“He was a strong, loud voice, always advocating for their meaningful participation in the government to empower them.

“It is with profound sadness that I came across the very sad news first thing this morning,” he said of his fellow deputy chief minister Masing.

Masing, 72, had passed away after a short illness at the Normah Medical Centre at about 7.05am this morning.

“To the family members of the late Tan Sri James, my wife and I and all Sarawakians would like to offer our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace,” added Uggah. — Borneo Post