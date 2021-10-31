Parti Rakyat Sarawak supreme council meeting to discuss funeral arrangement, Masing’s successor, says deputy president

Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum speaks to reporters outside Masing’s residence. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak leaders will meet today to discuss who will lead the party following the demise of president Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing, said deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

Although a news portal had earlier reported that Salang has assumed the president’s post, Salang told reporters this afternoon that the matter would be discussed at a supreme council meeting chaired by him today.

“We have been exchanging notes and have had some discussion and that is why now I am going to our party supreme council meeting which I am going to chair in the absence of our president,” he said when asked if it had been decided who will lead the party.

“We will first discuss the funeral preparation and we will also be discussing the direction our party will take after the passing of our president.”

Met at Masing’s residence, Salang pointed out that the meeting had been scheduled much earlier.

Asked how Masing’s demise will affect the party with the state polls expected soon, Salang said: “We feel sad that Tan Sri left us virtually on the eve of the state election but the good news is that he had before he fell sick made all the necessary preparations and had interviewed or had discussion with all the incumbent assemblymen to tell them whether they are to defend or what they are expected to do

“In terms of preparation for polls it has actually been done quite a while ago. It all started last year. We already had anticipation of a possible election except it was halted by the recent upsurge in Covid cases.”

Masing, who was a Deputy Chief Minister and Baleh assemblyman, passed away at 7.05am at the Normah Medical Centre from heart complications.

The news portal today had reported that Salang had taken over the leadership of PRS and will lead the party in the 12th state election. It said Salang will hand over the presidency to a new leader at the party’s triennial delegates conference after the polls. — Borneo Post