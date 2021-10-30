Undi18 to be implemented in January 2022, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed automatic voter registration for 18 year olds will begin next year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the voting age for Malaysians will be lowered from 21 to 18 starting Jan 1 next year in accordance with the decision made by the Kuching High Court in Sarawak previously.

He said the Cabinet had decided not to appeal against the court’s decision although the Election Commission had previously said in a statement that preparations to implement the move could only be made by September next year.

“When the courts make a decision, the government can appeal against it, but out of respect for our youth, the Cabinet has decided that we will not appeal the decision made by the Sarawak court.

“No appeal means the decision stays, and the deadline to implement Undi18 is on Dec 31. Come Jan 1, automatic registration for voters aged 18 will commence,” he said during his speech at the 2022 National Youth Day celebrations here today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was also present at the event. — Bernama