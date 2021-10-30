Budget 2022: Tourism tax exemption to revive ailing industry, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the exemption of entertainment duty in the entertainment sector including theme parks and cinemas in all Federal Territories is also helping the industry to bounce back after being wracked by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The extension for tourism tax exemption until December 31 through the presentation of Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday will help revive the tourism industry in the three Federal Territories.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the exemption of entertainment duty in the entertainment sector including theme parks and cinemas in all Federal Territories is also helping the industry to bounce back after being wracked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although the Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) did not receive the allocation expected from the federal government, we remain committed to improving the well-being and welfare of the people in all three Federal Territories,” he said in a statement today.

Through Budget 2022, Shahidan said the ministry received an allocation of RM414,209,900 for development in the Federal Territories which include Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) projects; repairing roads and bridges; river rehabilitation; non-river sewerage (SWR) and River of Life (ROL), in addition to development in Putrajaya and Labuan.

Meanwhile, RM256,601,400 is being allocated for management of community development and urban wellbeing; planning and development; besides special programmes for Putrajaya bus maintenance; Labuan ferry fare discounts and upgrading of the Dataran Pahlawan Negara, he said.

On the programme of ‘Community Feeding’ for children of the urban poor in several states including Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Shahidan said the ministry and its agencies will ensure the allocation will translate into benefits and relief for residents in the Federal Territories. — Bernama