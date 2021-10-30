Budget 2022 proof of govt’s commitment to making tourism industry great again, says Tourism Ministry

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the ministry would work to ensure the revival of he country's tourism. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has described Budget 2022 as the government’s continued support and commitment to make the country’s tourism, arts and culture industry great again.

Under Budget 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz yesterday, Motac has been allocated a total of RM1.6 billion.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a statement today said the attention given to Motac under Budget 2022 would enable the ministry to continue playing its role as one of the core ministries that contributes to the country’s economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.

“The allocation given in Budget 2022 enables more parties to be involved in planning more sustainable and competitive strategies to revitalise this industry,” she said.

Nancy said Motac would ensure the revival of the country’s tourism and culture sector for it to become one of the country’s main income contributors.

Among the direct focuses involving Motac in Malaysia’s recovery efforts are the targeted wage subsidy programme involving 26,000 employers and 330,000 employees with an allocation of RM600 million; and an allocation of RM600 million specifically for the tourism sector under the Malaysia Development Bank Berhad’s (BPMB) Rehabilitation Scheme and PENJANA tourism sector financing.

A total of RM30 million is also allocated for matching grants for repair purposes to 738 budget hotels registered under Motac as well as repair grants to registered homestay owners; and RM60 million as an incentive fund for promotional activities and domestic tourism incentives.

Nancy said Budget 2022 is a clear indicator that Malaysia’s tourism, arts and culture industry, is heading towards immediate recovery and soon it will reopen its doors to the world.

Nancy also expressed appreciation to the government on behalf of the ministry for the announcement of the high-impact budget which supports and contributes to the economic chain related to the tourism sector such as accommodation, transportation, food and beverage, travel agencies, arts and cultural heritage assets and event management in the country. — Bernama