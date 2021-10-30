Budget 2022: Government aims to reduce cost of living

Government aims to reduce cost of living. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 ― Ber The RM31 billion allocated to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) through Budget 2022 which is earmarked for subsidies, assistance and incentives to the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia) is proof of the government’s concern in reducing the people’s cost of living, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said in a statement today the ministry would continue to implement all programmes aimed at reducing the cost of living for the Malaysian Family with the funds allocated to the ministry.

Among the programmes that will be given attention are the community drumming initiative involving an allocation of RM200 million to help reduce the price of essential goods for residents living in rural areas as well as on islands, the price stabilisation scheme for cooking oil (RM400 million) and the subsidy for general use flour (RM40 million), he said.

“KPDNHEP is ready to shoulder the trust given to implement the budget that has been allocated to the ministry through various programmes that are being carried out and will be carried out,” he said.

Nanta said to revitalise the country’s retail industry that was affected during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order, the government had formulated a programme to boost the sales for Malaysian-made products and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The continuation of several programmes such as the Buy Malaysian Products campaign, Malaysian Sales campaign, franchise and direct selling industry programme as well as the entrepreneurship programme next year is aimed at boosting the distribution trade industry and reviving the country’s economy, he added. ― Bernama