Constructors lament lack of mega projects under Budget 2022 to revive industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The construction industry has today lamented a lack of incentives for the industry in the 2022 budget, especially mega infrastructure projects.

Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Eric Kuan Khian Leng said that the projects announced in the budget announcement had several smaller-scale projects but was overall insufficient for the industry as a whole.

“Disappointingly, there was no announcement of new mega infrastructure projects to pump prime the revival of the Malaysian construction industry. MBAM appeals to the government to provide more assistance for the construction industry to revive and sustain the construction sector.

“Generally, MBAM was expecting a more uplifting 2022 Budget announcement for the construction industry,” he said in a statement here.

He thanked the government for the projects but said that the reality is that they are insufficient for the industry at large.

“Most of the projects announced are the smaller-scale projects to enhance the infrastructure for public use. These small projects would benefit part of the industry players mainly in the G1 to G4 categories of contractors,” he said.

Some of the new projects announced are new school blocks, RM 1.5 billion to continue housing projects for the low-income group, RM1.5 billion to build a 519km rural road and RM 107 million to install 7,000 units of street lights in villages.

There is also some continuation of some existing projects such as the continuation of national infrastructure development projects worth RM 3.5 billion, including the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway and Central Spine Road; and RM 2.9 billion for the continuation of small and medium-sized projects for G1 to G4 contractors nationwide.