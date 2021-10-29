Budget 2022: Four-year contract extensions for 10,000 healthcare workers, RM100m for doctors to pursue specialist course

Health and education were the biggest winners in today’s budget with health getting RM32.4 billion while the education sector was allocated RM52.6 billion. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Putrajaya will extend the contract of more than 10,000 medical doctors, dentists and pharmacists to four years from the initial two years.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this was to ensure the continuity of their studies.

He said the government has allocated RM100 million for some of them to further their education by pursuing specialist training.

“The government has agreed to continue the contract appointment of more than 10,000 medical, dentistry, and pharmacy officers.

“This will benefit a total of 3,000 contract-appointed medical officers and dental officers,” he said during the tabling of Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Health and education were the biggest winners in today’s budget with health getting RM32.4 billion while the education sector was allocated RM52.6 billion.

The budget is the biggest in Malaysia’s history at RM332.1 billion compared to last year’s RM322.5 billion.