Najib sues Tommy Thomas for defamation over book chapter on Altantuya murder, seeks apology, compensation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today filed yet another civil lawsuit against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, this time suing for alleged defamation over contents in a chapter in the latter’s book regarding Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu’s 2006 murder case.

In the lawsuit filed in the High Court in Shah Alam against Thomas and his book’s publisher GB Gerakbudaya Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Najib claimed to have been defamed by Thomas through the latter’s statements in his memoir My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

Najib referred to several paragraphs made by Thomas in Chapter 42 of the book under the caption “Altantuya” as found in pages 404 and 405 as the alleged defamatory statements.

In this lawsuit, Najib is claiming for several court orders, including for compensation in the form of general, aggravated, exemplary or punitive damages, as well as an order for the alleged defamatory passages to be removed from the book.

In the lawsuit, Najib is also seeking for an unqualified apology ― in terms to be approved by Najib’s lawyers ― to be published in at least three major newspapers of Najib’s choice for three consecutive days, an undertaking by Thomas and the publisher to not write or publish the allegations and a permanent injunction to stop them from further publishing the same or similar statements.

When contacted, a lawyer from the law firm Shafee & Co confirmed that the lawsuit was filed and served today.

