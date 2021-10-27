Johor PKR Youth opposes Muda contesting Melaka poll under Pakatan’s banner

Earlier, Muda expressed its intention to participate in the Melaka state election on November 20. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 27 — Johor PKR Youth has today objected to the possibility of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) contesting the Melaka state election under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

The wing’s vice-chief Faezuddin Puad said that at present the alliance only includes PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, and warned against the pact fielding candidates from outside the three parties.

“For us, this is better than nominating outsiders,” he said.

Faezuddin added that even if there is a need to field young candidates, the right individual can come from within PH itself with the respective party’s youth wings.

“We are certain these young PH leaders are better than other young candidates,” he said in a statement issued here.

Faezuddin, who is also the Pulai PKR Youth chief, pointed out that if there are outsiders who want to assist PH, they are welcome to do so.

“We will even appreciate every support and assistance from any party who wants to see PH win in the Melaka state elections.

“However, there is no need for Muda to use the PH logo for the coming polls,” said Faezuddin.

Earlier, Muda expressed its intention to participate in the Melaka state election on November 20.

Its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was now holding talks with PH to field candidates from Muda to contest in the election.

The Muar MP was also reported to have said that although Muda’s registration had not been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), he felt it was time for the party to create a new political culture starting with Melaka as a start in its efforts.