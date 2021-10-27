In Seremban, kindergarten teacher duped of RM69,000 after purchasing cat online for RM900

The woman paid an initial deposit of RM450, but was subsequently asked to make several other payments involved in the delivery process before she could get the cat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 27 — A kindergarten teacher has lodged a police report claiming she lost RM69,030 in an online purchase of a Scottish fold cat which cost only RM900.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 25-year-old victim claimed she purchased the cat, which is from Indonesia, through a Facebook advertisement last Oct 23.

He said the woman claimed she called the number given on the advertisement and both parties agreed on the price of RM900 for the cat, with the buyer required to settle half of the price as deposit and the remaining after delivery of the feline.

The woman paid the deposit of RM450 into an account of one Tansiaupenga Siagian and was then informed that the cat had been sent to her, he said in a statement today.

He said the woman claimed she was however asked to make several other payments involved in the delivery process before she could get the cat.

“Following which, the victim claimed she made 14 transactions involving RM69,030 into two accounts last Oct 23 and 24,” he added.

Aibee said the woman lodged a police report yesterday after realising that she was cheated and for fear that the personal particulars and home address which she had provided would be abused by irresponsible quarters. — Bernama