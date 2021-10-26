Home minister: Govt has no intention to amend Sosma, needed by enforcement agencies to maintain public order

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin noted that his ministry was committed to further improving the law, further stating that such improvement measures are continually done from time to time. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The federal government has no intent to amend the controversial Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) for the time being, claiming the law is still relevant and crucial to ensure public and national security.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this in a parliamentary written reply to Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa who wanted to know whether the government intends to amend the Act to ensure that the court process under the Act is similar to the Criminal Procedure Code and is fair to all parties, especially to an accused.

However, Hamzah noted that his ministry was committed to further improving the law, further stating that such improvement measures are continually done from time to time.

“In order to answer the question pertaining to amendments on Sosma, the government is of the view that the law still remains relevant and crucial to ensure public order and national security.

“The police still need such laws so that immediate action can be taken to prevent any public intimidation, interracial strife and threats to the people’s welfare,” Hamzah said.

Hamzah also said a total of 374 people have been detained under the aforementioned Act between January 1, 2020 and September 30 this year.

Of the 374 detained, 62 were arrested by the police’s Special Branch — seven for investigations concerning militant violence activities and 55 for human trafficking and smuggling.

The remaining 312 people were detained under the Act over offences relating to organised crime, Hamzah added.

In another parliamentary reply, Hamzah said a total of 128 women have been convicted and sentenced to death by the court up until October 1 this year, based on the Prison Department records.

He was responding to Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s question on the number of end female prisoners as of October 2021 based on nationality and the type of offence they were charged or convicted of.

According to Hamzah, a total of 26 are Malaysians and 102 are foreigners.

“Prison Department statistics revealed that 113 of the inmates were convicted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (smuggling drugs) while 15 have been convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.