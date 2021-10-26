Floods: 176 people still at relief centres in three states this morning

Vehicles are seen stuck in flash floods following heavy rain in Bukit Raja, Klang October 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― A total of 176 evacuees are still being housed at relief centres (PPS) in Melaka, Selangor and Kedah as of 9am today.

In Melaka, State Civil Defence Force director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said four people from two families were still housed at PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah.

He said the affected residents were still at the PPS because the electricity supply at their house has not been restored.

The electricity supply is expected to be restored today, he added.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal said there were 32 people from nine families who are taking shelter at two PPS in Sepang, namely at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (31 people) and Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (one).

In Kedah, a total of 140 people from 36 families are currently being accommodated at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah near Pendang which was opened last Sunday. ― Bernama