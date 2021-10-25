No more RM10,000 fine: Law minister says penalties for Covid-19 SOP violation will be back to original after EO annulled

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the Dewan Rakyat, October 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Penalties imposed on those caught breaking the Covid-19 rules and regulations will revert to their original values after Parliament annuls the Emergency Ordinances.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar tabled the annulment motion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

With the annulment, he said the amended Sections 24, 25 and 31 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which raised the penalties for SOP breaches to a maximum RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for organisations/companies, will no longer be applicable.

“The annulment of the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 will see the values of the compound and penalties returned,” he said.

The maximum compound under the Act 342, before it was amended under the Emergency law, is RM1,000.

Malaysia was placed under a nationwide Emergency in early January that ended on August 1 to deal with the coronavirus infections that soared to tens of thousands of cases a day.

The compound was increased three months after the government enacted the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 that was gazetted on January 11.