Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases drop below 5,000 for first time since June

Local tourists wearing masks are pictured in George Town October 15, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysia recorded 4,782 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time infections dropped below the 5,000 mark since June 22.

The latest numbers represented a decrease of 884 cases compared to the new infections recorded yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, Malaysia previously recorded 4,732 cases on June 22.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,436,498.

MORE TO COME