Father of Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor dies at 87

IPOH, Oct 25 — Datuk Mohd Nor Abdullah, father of Cameron Highlands Member of Parliament (MP) Ramli Mohd Nor and the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director Sapiah Mohd Nor, died early Sunday morning.

He was 87.

Mohd Nor breathed his last due to kidney complications, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart ailment at about 2.30am at the Baling Hospital, Kedah.

He was laid to rest at the Tok Gobek cemetery, Pengkalan Hulu near here at about 2 pm yesterday.

The matter was confirmed by Ramli when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Nor was among the first 10 personnel to serve in the Senoi Praaq General Operations Force programme which was formed and introduced by the British Special Air Service (SAS) in 1956. — Bernama