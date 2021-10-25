Education minister pledges immediate repairs for dilapidated schools in Sarawak

Razdi (front right) checks on the condition of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Engkilili. — Picture via Facebook pic

KUCHING, Oct 25 — Education Senior Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin has pledged immediate repairs for the facilities and infrastructure of several dilapidated schools in Lundu, Sri Aman, and Lubok Antu, following a working visit over the weekend.

On Facebook, Radzi promised the problems faced by the schools are being looked into for better operations and a more conducive learning environment.

He was in Sarawak in connection with the official launch of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept on Saturday.

Yesterday, Radzi visited SK Jaong and SK Aping in Sri Aman, before proceeding to Lubok Antu where he visited SMK Engkilili, SK San Semanju, and SK Ridan.

He also addressed a group of teachers during a high tea event in Sri Aman, where he received feedback, before ending the visit with a meet with Form 5 students at SMK Lingga, who will sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) this year.

In a Facebook post, Radzi said SK Jaong, which has 70 pupils – 21 of whom stay in the hostel, has just received new facilities for the hostel such as beds, mattresses, and cupboards.

He said several dilapidated units of teachers’ quarters would be repaired immediately.

For SK Aping, he said, the Ministry of Education (MoE) would immediately complete the school’s wiring work as well as the electricity supply connection.

“I was informed that SK Aping in Sri Aman, which has 82 pupils and 11 preschool pupils, is planning to move to a new location,” he said.

At SMK Engkilili in Lubok Antu, which has 1,121 students – 163 of whom are Form 5 students and 83 who are Form 6 students, he greeted some Form 6 Semester 2 students doing revision in preparation for their examination soon.

For SK San Semanju (131 pupils) and SK Ridan (127 pupils), Radzi assured that he would provide clean water supply for the schools and hostels.

“Similarly, (attention is also given to) facilities in the hostel such as beds and mattresses for the use of pupils,” he said.

On Saturday, Radzi inspected the infrastructure and operations of SK Raso, SMK Senibong, SK Biawak, SMK Sematan, and SK Telok Melano in Lundu.

He noted among the matters of concern in Lundu are unsafe school and hostel building blocks, low water pressure, damage to teachers’ quarters, as well as speeding up the rainwater catchment system repair projects for some of the schools.

Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who accompanied Radzi for the visit in Sri Aman, said the visit enabled the minister to see for himself the condition of schools in Sarawak’s rural and remote areas.

The Community Well-being Assistant Minister said the dilapidated condition of schools in Sabah and Sarawak are often brought up in the Dewan Rakyat.

“It is hoped that the notes taken during the visits regarding the needs of these schools can be given proper action in order to create a more conducive learning environment for our students,” Harden said in a statement. — Borneo Post