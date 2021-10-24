Operation of schools in Johor, Terengganu under phase four of National Recovery Plan to begin on Nov 7

Students use Covid-19 self-test kits before resuming classes at Sekolah Menengah Pin Hwa in Klang October 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The operation of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) based on provision under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) for Johor and Terengganu will start on November 7.

MOE in a statement today said the operation will involve the admission of Level 1 (Year 1, 2 and 3) primary school students as well as Form 3 and Form 4 secondary school students, while private educational institutions registered under MOE would operate according to their respective calendars. .

“However, because November 7 is an additional holiday allocated in the MOE calendar in conjunction with the Deepavali festival, government schools under the ministry in both states will only start operations on November 8.

“Attendance for Level 2 (Year 4, 5 and 6) primary school students, as well as those in remove classes, Form 1 and Form 2 for secondary school students will begin on November 14,” the statement read.

Prior to this, the ministry had said that the education institutions will operate according to provisions in the new phase of the PPN two weeks after the date of the transition of the states concerned.

MOE hopes that all educational institutions that are not registered under the ministry, including institutions under the state government will also follow the ruling. — Bernama