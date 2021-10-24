Klebang Kechil Umno branch meeting postponed due to ruckus, says division head

The Umno logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Oct 24 — The Klebang Kechil Umno branch meeting, scheduled for today, had to be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined later date, according to Tangga Batu Umno division head, Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

He claimed that it was following a ruckus that took place before the scheduled meeting at 11 today.

He said the commotion was following the action of former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron who was present to make a speech before the meeting began.

“As the division head, I regret (it) because I feel he (Idris) does not understand the principles as a person who leads a party.

“Secondly, he has created a situation where (he) has put his self-worth very low by interfering in Umno affairs when he himself is not an Umno member and has even been stripped of his membership,” he told reporters, here, following the reported incident.

Idris and former Pantai Kundur assemblyman, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan were sacked from Umno following their withdrawal of support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Two other former state assemblymen who also retracted their support for Sulaiman were Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 for voting in the Melaka state election while the nomination of candidates will be on November 8 and early voting on November 16.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on October 4. — Bernama