SDMC: 11 out of 587 new cases in Sarawak involved lung infection

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 23 — Only 11 out of the 587 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involved lung infections which required oxygen and ventilators, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that the remaining 576 cases were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms.

“The increase in cases today brings the total number of infections in Sarawak to 235,802.

“Among the areas which recorded the highest number of cases were Kuching with 156 cases, followed by Miri (120), Sibu (84) and Bintulu (32),” it said.

Meanwhile, 15 Covid-19-related fatalities were recorded in Sarawak from Oct 15 till yesterday while the number of active clusters stood at 40. — Bernama