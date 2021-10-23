PM Ismail Sabri begins working visit to Sarawak

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a briefing on state development by the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit in Kuching October 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 23 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob began his working visit to Sarawak today by attending a briefing on state development by the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first visit to Sarawak after being appointed as the prime minister on August 21.

He arrived at a hotel here at 11.30am for the briefing and was welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state’s top leaders.

The prime minister spent about an hour listening to the briefing and is expected to visit the Petra Jaya Hospital today.

Ismail Sabri is also scheduled to launch the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept of the government at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight. ― Bernama