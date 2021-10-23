Number of flood evacuees in Melaka, Selangor and Perak drops this morning

A man peers out of a window of his wooden house inundated by flood water in Kampung Lubok Jaya, Kuala Selangor September 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The flood situation in Melaka, Selangor and Perak is reported to be improving with the drop in the number of evacuees still at the relief centres this morning.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims dropped further to 550 people from 145 families as of 8am, compared to 849 people from 215 families at 4pm yesterday.

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Cuthbert John Martin Qudra said three relief centres in Melaka Tengah had been closed at 9 pm yesterday, involving Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Berendam 2, SK Taman Merdeka and SK Krubong.

He said some 260 victims from 59 families in the district were still housed at three relief centres, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Mutahir, SK Ayer Molek and SMK Bukit Katil.

“In Alor Gajah, 92 victims from 30 families are taking shelter at three relief centres at SK Durian Tunggal, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sin Wah and SK Telok Berembang.

“Meanwhile, 198 people from 56 families in Jasin are housed at three relief centres, namely at SMK Seri Bemban, SK Tehel and SJKC Shuh Yen,” he said in a statement today.

In Selangor, six relief centres in Sepang remained open, involving 219 victims from 54 families, according to the National Disaster Command Centre portal.

The relief centres are Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Dato Ahmad Razali involving 60 victims; SRA Kampung Giching (56); SRA Kampung Labu Lanjut (51); SRA Dengkil (44); Village Community Management Council (MPKK) of Labu Lanjut hall (seven) and Kampung Giching MPKK hall (one).

In Perak, there are 18 people from six families who are taking shelter at two relief centres after their houses were inundated on Wednesday.

According to the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the flood victims involved eight men and 10 women from Kampung Sungai Temelok, Trong, Taiping and Kampung Sungai Rentaka, Matang who were housed at the relief centres at SK Temelok and SK Matang. — Bernama