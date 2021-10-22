Perak police chief says not an offence for people to donate face shields to cops

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid says it is not an offence for any organisation or association linked to any ideology to make a contribution to the security personnel in the country. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 22 ― It is not an offence for any organisation or association linked to any ideology to make a contribution to the security personnel in the country, said Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

He said the action of the Persatuan Kebajikan Bintang Utara, representing Freemason organisations from states in the north of peninsular Malaysia, contributing 5,000 units of face shields, was to help the members of the security forces on duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Actually, it is not a problem, anybody can give contributions to us. Furthermore, it is a contribution in the form of face shields, to be distributed to police personnel in carrying out their daily duty.

“We are fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19, and they came forward to provide assistance.

“I cannot see any reason why we can stop them from contributing, because it is their right to give contributions to whomever they want,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over a contribution to a Tamil language media practitioner, Letchumi Rajoo, who suffered from a stroke at her residence in Taman Desa Pengkalan here, today.

A news portal today reported that Persatuan Kebajikan Bintang Utara, representing Freemason organisations from the states in northern peninsular Malaysia had contributed 5,000 face shields to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), at the Perak police contingent headquarters in Ipoh on Oct 15.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash said PDRM was prepared to help the Johor police to locate two individuals, a father and son, believed to be involved in a case of a fraudulent letter of undertaking to conduct foreign currency exchange transactions, using the name of Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“To date, we have yet to locate the two individuals and will inform later if there is further information,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said the police were tracking down M. Parameswaran, 64, and his son, P. Kuganathan, 34, whose last address was at Persiaran Jelapang 16, Taman Sibilin in Ipoh, believed to be involved in the case. ― Bernama