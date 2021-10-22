Ex-Sabah CM expressed dismay over MA63 Bill delay

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal says the delay in tabling a proposed constitutional amendment to restore Sabah and Sarawak’s standing to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is disappointing. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — The delay in tabling a proposed constitutional amendment to restore Sabah and Sarawak’s standing to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was disappointing, said Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The former Sabah chief minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president called it a major letdown for Sabah and Sarawak natives, whom he said were anticipating the tabling after a previous attempt in 2019 failed for lack of support.

“The matter has already been meticulously studied and despite having been discussed during the premiership of the last four prime ministers of Malaysia, it still remains unresolved,” he said in a statement here tonight.

However, Shafie said Warisan still commended Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for his commitment and efforts in pursuing the issue.

"He worked hard to make sure everything was in order for tabling in Parliament but, unfortunately, the Cabinet has suddenly decided to seek more explanation from the attorney general.

"It is important to support MA63 because it is well within the interest of the people and country," said Shafie.

The Bill was not included in the order paper for the next parliamentary meeting starting October 25.

Wan Junaidi previously said it was expected to be tabled in Parliament by end of this month.