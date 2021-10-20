With new EC gazette, Melaka voters in nearby countries can now cast postal votes

Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Melaka’s constituents who live abroad in countries close to Malaysia’s borders are now allowed to register as postal voters, after a law prohibiting them was rescinded by the Election Commission (EC) via a gazette on October 18.

Similarly, another rule was rescinded, allowing postal voting for Melaka’s constituents living abroad, who had visited Malaysia for 30 days or more in the five years before an election was called.

Previously, both prohibitions have been in place for all Malaysians since postal voting was introduced in 2013.

Those eligible under the new changes will be allowed to register starting October 20 to November 1 and can do so via the EC’s website.

According to the old rules, Malaysians living in southern Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia were not allowed to cast postal votes.

These changes come at the outset of the upcoming Melaka state elections, which were called after the state assembly was dissolved on October 4.

The Melaka election’s campaigning process will begin on November 8, with polling kicking off on November 20.

To note, the EC has reportedly been considering the removal of restrictions on postal votes for all Malaysians living near the country’s borders at least since October 2020.