PM congratulates Yadim over Malaysia Book of Records recognition

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) for successfully organising a 24-hour non-stop tazkirah programme which made it into the Malaysia Book of Records.

In a Facebook posting tonight, Ismail Sabri hopes that the effort can inspire various parties who wish to work together to sustain the dakwah movement in Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, in instilling love for the greatest leader, Prophet Muhammad in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul, Yadim etched its name in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Longest Non-Stop Live Broadcasting Islamic Talk.

“Congratulations to Yadim and all those involved in the effort to create a wave of dakwah in this country,” he said.

The programme, participated by 44,893 people and 24 speakers, took place from 9pm on October 18 to 10pm on October 19 in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 1443H celebration and Yadim’s Dakwah Month 2.0 programme. — Bernama