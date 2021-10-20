Foreign minister: Malaysia rejects statement that it may join Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today, October 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 20 — Malaysia categorically rejects a statement reportedly made by an Israeli minister during a recent interview with Emirati website Erem News that claimed it may join the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdulllah in a statement Wednesday said Malaysia stands by its unwavering commitment in supporting the Palestinian cause and struggle against the continued Israeli illegal occupation and systematic oppression on Palestinian land.

He pointed out that Malaysia will continue to pursue actively the Palestinian agenda bilaterally, as well as in various regional and international fora towards realising the Palestinian peoples’ aspiration for freedom and for their independent State of Palestine.

“Malaysia’s continuous support for the Palestinian struggle is also in recognition of the aspirations of the new generation of Palestinian fighters and activists,” he added.

Saifuddin said Malaysia will also continue to provide political and moral support, as well as humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people bilaterally and through international organisations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as facilitating the works of Malaysian civil society organisations for Palestinians.

According to media reports, Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej on Monday announced that Oman, Tunisia, Qatar, and Malaysia might join the Abraham Accords.

Former United States President Donald Trump administration initiated the 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab countries, namely the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, normalise relations with Israel. — Bernama