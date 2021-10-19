Health Dept: 90.7pc of people in Sarawak vaccinated against Covid-19

People receive their Covid-19 jab during a special vaccination programme organised by Jais at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam September 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 19 — A total of 90.7 per cent of the adult population in Sarawak aged 18 and above have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Sarawak Health Department.

In a statement today, it said 70.1 per cent of the total population in Sarawak had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

“For adolescents, 231,803 individuals aged between 12 and 17 years or 79.1 per cent have received the first dose and 121,030 or 41.3 per cent have been given the second dose.

“Sarawak’s target is for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years to be fully vaccinated before October 31,” the statement said.

It said Sarawak started administering the booster shots on the elderly and frontliners on October 13.

“Senior citizens will get their booster shots at private clinics and hospitals while healthcare frontliners at their respective public and private health facilities.

“As at October 17, a total of 11,156 booster doses have been administered in Sarawak, with 2,372 doses in Miri,” the statement said. — Bernama