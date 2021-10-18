Japan’s Mext 2022 scholarship application open for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: Mext) Scholarship 2022 for the Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP) is now open for application until December 3 for Malaysians wanting to pursue their master’s degree studies in Japan.

The Japanese Embassy in Malaysia, in a statement here Monday, said the scholarship will provide monthly allowance of approximately 242,000 yen (approximately RM8,828) (subject to change).

“Fees for the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at the universities will be exempted. A round-trip airplane ticket is also provided,” said the statement.

According to the statement, course duration is principally one year from October 2022 to September 2023, except for Business Administration Course, which will commence from September 2022 to August 2023. Courses will be conducted in English language.

There are five (5) courses available under the YLP — Business Administration Course (Master of Business Administration) at Hitotsubashi University; Law Course (Master of Law) at Kyushu University; School of Government Course (Master in Public Administration or Master in Public Policy) at National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS); School of Local Governance Course (Master in Public Administration or Master in Public Policy) at National Graduate Institute for Foreign Policy (GRIPS); Healthcare Administration Course (Master of Healthcare Administration) at Nagoya University.

For further details, applicants can contact the Japan Information Service, Embassy of Japan at 03-2177-2600 ext. 146 or visit https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/youngleaders.html. — Bernama