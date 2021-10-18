Foreign minister: Malaysia to work with Indonesia on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certificates

Malaysia is ready to hold talks at the policy and technical level with Indonesia for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, through the respective country’s monitoring apps — MySejahtera (Malaysia) and PeduliLindungi (Indonesia). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia is ready to hold talks at the policy and technical level with Indonesia for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, through the respective country’s monitoring apps — MySejahtera (Malaysia) and PeduliLindungi (Indonesia).

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the mutual recognition of the certificates will contribute towards the reopening of the borders slowly, and stimulate economic and trade activities between both sides.

“Malaysia also welcomes the proposal from both sides to roll out travel bubbles like the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), Travel Corridor Arrangements (TCA) and Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL),” he said to the media after meeting his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta today.

Saifuddin is currently in Jakarta for a four-day visit beginning Sunday, the first since he returned to the foreign minister portfolio on Aug 30.

“Currently, the travel bubble can give priority to cross border travel for official and business undertakings, and slowly opened for other fields like education, tourism and social,” he said.

During his meeting with Retno, Saifuddin also conveyed Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s wish to make his inaugural official visit to Indonesia soon.

The visit will provide the leaders of both nations to set the path for cooperation between the new Malaysian government and Indonesian President.

Malaysia is hopeful that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both sides in the field of education will be signed during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, he said.

On the recruitment of Indonesian manpower including domestic helpers, Saifuddin is confident that both sides will be able to finalise the ‘MoU on Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Foreign Workers’ and ‘MoU on the Employment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Workers in Malaysia’.

On undocumented Indonesia migrant workers in Malaysia, he said, Malaysia extends its appreciation to Indonesia on its commitment and cooperation in facilitating their repatriation.

“Malaysia hopes that Indonesians in Malaysia will make use of the Return Recalibration Programme (PRP) and Manpower Recalibration Programme (PRTK) now extended to the end of 2021 to return home voluntarily or work legally in Malaysia,” he said.

Saifuddin said Malaysia will continue working with Indonesia to ensure Indonesian migrant workers’ children have access to education, including through the establishment of Alternative Learning Centres like Expatriate Schools, Community Learning Centre (CLC) and HUMANA Learning Centre,” he said. — Bernama