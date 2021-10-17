SDMC: Covid-19 cases in Sarawak drop to three digits

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 17 — The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Sarawak continued to show a decline with 730 new cases reported today compared to 1,055 cases yesterday.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that out of the total, only 21 cases involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance.

The other 709 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

The additional cases today took the case tally in Sarawak to 231,530.

“Among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases are Kuching with 199 cases followed by Sibu (98) and Miri (91),” said the statement.

Apart from that, 13 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Oct 11 to yesterday while the number of active clusters is 54. — Bernama