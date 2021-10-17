Malaysia racks up another 88 deaths due to Covid-19, Selangor records slight uptick in new cases

Health personnel bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Malaysia lost 88 people to Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 27,858.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website , out of the total number of deaths yesterday, 26 people died upon arrival at hospitals nationwide.

Perlis had the highest fatality rate, with 82.4 deaths per 1,000,000 people. This was closely followed by Sarawak at 55.0 deaths per 1,000,000 people and Penang at 52.4 deaths per 1,000,000 people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 27.6 per 1,000,000 people, with 10 other states recording lower averages. They are Melaka (20.4), Terengganu (18.3), Pahang (17.9, Kedah (16.5 each), Negri Sembilan (14.2), Kuala Lumpur (14.1), Selangor (12.7) and Putrajaya (9.1).

Labuan is the only state that recorded a zero fatality rate.

The CovidNow website showed that 47.5 per cent of the deaths were unvaccinated individuals, while 10.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 42.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (70.9 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 28.2 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 62 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 93.2 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 7,493 new cases with only two states — Selangor (1,738) and Sarawak (1,055) — recording more than a thousand new daily cases.

This was followed by Johor with 753 new cases, Kelantan (688), Sabah (639), Penang (411), Kedah (403), Terengganu (383), Perak (303), Pahang (301), Melaka (260), Kuala Lumpur (254) and Negri Sembilan (236).

Putrajaya recorded 37 new cases, Perlis 30 and Labuan two.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,379,466.