Sporadic Covid-19 cases increasing in Sabah

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun urged Sabahans to get their vaccinations soonest. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — Patients in the critical Category 4 and 5 only comprised 1.1 per cent of 639 Covid-19 cases in Sabah today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun advised the public to get their Covid-19 vaccination as it is proven in the data that those who have been vaccinated have higher immunity and even if infected mostly will only be in Category 1 and 2.

“The effectiveness of vaccine can be seen from the categories of patients reported daily. Those who have been fully vaccinated have higher immunity and even if infected will only display mild symptoms or none at all.

“Today there are only two patients in Category 5 and five in Category 4. Patients in these two categories are those who need intensive care. At the same time, they may have other diseases or have not received the vaccine.

“There were three patients in Category 3, 546 or 85.5 per cent in Category 2 and 56 or 8.8% per cent in Category 1,” he said.

Although only 350 positive cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the remaining detected from backlog cases, Masidi urged members of the public to continue comply with the SOP following the high percentage of sporadic cases.

“The percentage of sporadic cases is increasing, almost 39 per cent of the total cases. Sporadic cases usually occur due to non-compliance with SOPs while socializing or in public.

“It is feared that the transition of Sabah to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan which allows for more social and economic activities is likely to increase the risk,” he added. — Borneo Post Online