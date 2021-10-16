Health Ministry adds 89 new Covid-19 deaths, raising tally to 27,770; Selangor and Sarawak only states with over 1,000 new infections

The country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 27,770. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Malaysia lost 89 people to Covid-19 yesterday according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 27,770.

According to CovidNow website, 19 people died upon arrival at hospitals nationwide.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of new deaths at 15 individuals followed by Kelantan (14), Perak (13), Penang (9), Pahang (eight), Selangor (7), Johor (6), Sabah (5), Kuala Lumpur (4), Kedah (3), Perlis (3) and Negri Sembilan (2).

No new deaths were reported in Melaka, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

According to the ministry’s data, 80 of the 89 deaths reported (89.9 per cent) occurred in the past seven days.

The remaining numbers died more than a week ago but were only reported in today’s data.

The CovidNow website also showed the fatality rate for the seven-day average in Malaysia had reduced to 1 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent in July this year and far below the peak of 4.3 per cent in September last year.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 7,420 new cases with only two states — Selangor (1163) and Sarawak (1009) recorded more than a thousand new daily cases.

This was followed by Kelantan with 838 new cases, Johor (787), Sabah (720), Penang (539), Kedah (428), Terengganu (426), Pahang (356), Perak (302) , Melaka (289), Kuala Lumpur (265) and Negri Sembilan (199).

Perlis recorded 54 new cases while Labuan reported six.

Of the new cases 416 cases were detected from the remaining Covid-19 clusters with 279 from workplace clusters while 86 were from community clusters.

Another 27 patients were from clusters related to educational institutions.