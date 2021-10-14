Finance minister puts Malaysia’s economic recovery post Covid-19 front and centre in Budget 2022

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Budget 2022 will lay the foundations for the government’s longer-term reform efforts with sustainability continuing to be a major focus. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today gave a glimpse at what Budget 2022 will focus on: speeding up economic recovery, strengthening economic resilience and catalysing reform.

He said Budget 2022 will lay the foundations for the government’s longer-term reform efforts with sustainability continuing to be a major focus.

In his address at the Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur event this morning titled “Rebuilding a Sustainable Economy”, Zafrul said based on various engagements with all sectors, the government would continue to map Budget initiatives towards Sustainable Development Goals.

“Financial assistance will remain ongoing for those most impacted, especially the Bottom 40 group, the unemployed and the vulnerable.

“Support for businesses will remain steadfast, be it via affordable financing schemes or better access to credit or grants, to support operations while pivoting them towards increased automation and digitalisation,” he said.

