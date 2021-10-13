Specific School Admission Assessment opens up opportunities for students to gain admission into fully residential schools, says deputy education minister

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said all Malaysian students registered with the MOE’s Student Database Application System from national type schools (SJK), government-aided religious schools or private schools can apply for admission into SBP for the 2021 school session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The implementation of the Specific School Admission Assessment (PKSK) has opened up opportunities for all eligible students from all types of schools in Malaysia to gain admission into fully residential schools (SBP), said Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said Ministry of Education (MOE) was always striving to ensure the successful implementation of the education policy and the five aspirations of the education system, namely access, quality, equity, unity and efficiency.

“The MOE has also formulated a more comprehensive recruitment policy that will ensure that no groups are sidelined,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk T. Mohan during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara, here today.

Mohan wanted to know the justification that only students from national schools (SK) are allowed to apply for form one in SBP, while excellent students from schools other than SK are not allowed.

Mah explained that PKSK is a centralised assessment method that is implemented based on three components, namely soft skills, intellectual intelligence and writing articulation.

He said all Malaysian students registered with the MOE’s Student Database Application System from national type schools (SJK), government-aided religious schools (SABK) or private schools can apply for admission into SBP for the 2021 school session.

“Applicants must also meet the minimum entry requirements set and have active involvement in co-curriculum activities,” he said. — Bernama