Covid-19 reaps 103 more lives in Malaysia, 26 died before reaching hospital

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Health Ministry recorded 103 new deaths from Covid-19 as at midnight, bringing the total lives lost in the country to 27,525.

Out of the new deaths logged, 26 died before they could be hospitalised.

Selangor was the state with the highest fatality rate, with 13.9 deaths per 10,000 people. This is closely followed by Labuan at 13.8 deaths per 10,000 people and Kuala Lumpur at 13.4 deaths per 10,000 people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 8.0 per 10,000 people, with only eight other states recording lower averages. They are Sabah (5.0), Kelantan (4.7), Perak (3.7), Pahang (3.5), Perlis (3.5), Sarawak (3.2), Terengganu (3.1) and Putrajaya (1.2).

The CovidNow website showed that 67.3 per cent of the deaths were unvaccinated individuals, while 22.9 per cent were partially vaccinated and 9.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (53.8 per cent) were those aged above 60, continuing yesterday’s trend. In comparison, 45.8 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 56.9 per cent of the total number, while women represented 43.1 per cent.

From the total number of deaths, 86.8 per cent were Malaysians.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 7,276 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,353,579 cases.

It was the 10th straight day that Malaysia recorded cases under the 10,000-mark.