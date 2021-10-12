Orderly implementation of face-to-face school session in compliance with SOPs, says senior education minister

Students resume classes at Sekolah Menengah Pin Hwa in Klang as schools reopen under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan October 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The face-to-face school session has been implemented well and in an orderly manner in compliance with the prescribed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Through a posting on his official Facebook today, Radzi said that in total, almost 300,000 students had attended the face-to-face teaching and learning (PdP) session in the first week of the reopening of schools in states in Phase Two, Three and Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) from October 3.

However, he said Johor and Kedah that have just moved into Phase Three and Phase Two respectively under the PPN started the face-to-face PdP on October 10.

“Thank you to all parties, especially parents who have always given support and cooperation as well as teachers who have worked hard to make preparations,” he said.

He said that he hoped the effort to return the students to the face-to-face PdP would be eased and the session could continue in an orderly and safe manner.

Earlier, Radzi attended the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers Meeting chaired by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to present the current status of the reopening of schools. — Bernama