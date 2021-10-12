Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force chairman charged with making offensive communications on former PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force chairman S. Dayalan (right) at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force (Pemas) chairman S. Dayalan pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with improper use of network facilities to insult former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dayalan, 41, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of the offensive communications with intention to annoy others using a Facebook with the profile name ‘Dayalan Sreebalan’ at 10.03pm on May 30 this year.

The post was then read at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Department, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, 27th Floor, Menara KPJ, Wangsa Maju, near here at 7.15 pm last June 2.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is committed after conviction.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy allowed Dayalan bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Nov 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted, while Dayan was represented by lawyer Dinesh Muthal. — Bernama