Interstate travel: Ahead of Maulidur Rasul, Bukit Aman says police to enhance monitoring, enforcement

Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said monitoring and enforcement will begin in earnest this Friday as traffic build-up is expected due to the long weekend in conjunction with celebration of Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be enhancing monitoring and enforcement efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow following the lifting of restrictions to allow interstate travel beginning yesterday.

Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said monitoring and enforcement will begin in earnest this Friday as traffic build-up is expected due to the long weekend in conjunction with celebration of Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday).

He said enforcement duties remained the same as during pre-pandemic times of Covid-19 and patrols would be intensified by monitoring teams.

“JSPT returns to normal (duty). Previously, our emphasis was on roadblocks, however, roadblocks have been abolished and all personnel and traffic officers have returned to normal duty.

“It has (today’s traffic volume) increased, however the situation is well under control (and) no reports at all of traffic jams and other related issues. But we are at ready to conduct patrols on the main highways (district roads),” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Nadzri said JSPT would also be conducting the operation codenamed “Op Lancar” nationwide from today, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said as of now, everything was under control, and the operation would continue until Monday. — Bernama