DAP’s Anthony Loke confirms PM gave Opposition letter to upgrade Parliament office to match his own

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The facilities for the Opposition bloc in Parliament will be upgraded to be on par with the prime minister’s, DAPs Anthony Loke.

The former transport minister said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave a confirmation letter on this to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he met with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Parliament yesterday.

“The meeting discussed matters pertaining to implementation of several new agendas as well as amendments to the Federal Constitution that will be debated in Parliament soon.

“Before the meeting started, the prime minister handed a confirmation letter to the Opposition Leader on the upgrading of the Opposition leaders office facilities to be on par with the prime ministers,” Loke said in a Facebook post yesterday.

It was the second meeting of the steering committee for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation.

Loke said the bilateral meetings will take place once every fortnight.

PM Ismail Sabri and the Opposition PH coalition inked the historic MoU agreeing to work together last month.

The aim was to call for a political ceasefire and put an end to the turmoil in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and help the ailing economy recover.