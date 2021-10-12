Covid-19: Daily cases in Sarawak decline to 834, says SDMC

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement said of the cases reported today, 821 had mild or no symptoms while 13 were having lung infection and needing respiratory support. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 12 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to drop with 834 reported today compared to 1,037 yesterday.

Kuching still has the highest number of cases with 215, followed by Miri (184), Sibu (143), Limbang (59), Bintulu (55), Lawas (39), Sri Aman (23), Serian and Subis (19 each), Mukah (12), Samarahan (11), Betong (10) while 45 other districts recorded less than 10 cases each.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement said of the cases reported today, 821 had mild or no symptoms while 13 were having lung infection and needing respiratory support.

JPBN also declared two new clusters, namely, Putai 2 Cluster in Kapit, a workplace cluster in which 28 of the 86 individuals screened were found to be positive and Air Awat-Awat Cluster in Lawas, where 42 of the 78 villagers screened were positive for the infection. — Bernama