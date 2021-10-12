Covid-19: 90.4pc of adult population fully vaccinated, says Health Ministry

Based on the MOH’s data on the CovidNOW portal, 94.9 per cent of the adult population, or 22,200,207 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A total of 21,154,357 individuals or 90.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the CovidNOW portal, 94.9 per cent of the adult population, or 22,200,207 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 184,486 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 52,302 as first dose and 132,184 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,835,200.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 283,023 individuals or 9.0 per cent of of them have completed the vaccination, while 64.4 per cent, or 2,310,495 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the category was launched last September 8. — Bernama